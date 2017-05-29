Brokerages Expect Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.44). Anadarko Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anadarko Petroleum.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.34. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company set a $86.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Friday. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KLR Group raised their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.85.

In other news, Chairman R A. Walker bought 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.82 per share, with a total value of $1,000,126.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 176,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,526.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony R. Chase bought 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $99,974.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,417.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 41,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,700. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 3.5% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 56,952 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 0.5% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 763,370 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,367,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. A.R. Schmeidler & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 796.5% in the third quarter. A.R. Schmeidler & Co. Inc. now owns 130,888 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 116,288 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 7.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 100,235 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 191.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 211,085 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after buying an additional 138,710 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.37%.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, and exploring for oil and natural-gas resources. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States and International.

