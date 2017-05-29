Brokerages Expect Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.75. Adobe Systems posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe Systems will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adobe Systems.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The software company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Adobe Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wunderlich raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $303,375.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 59,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $7,500,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,249 shares of company stock worth $10,979,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,918 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Trust Co raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co now owns 2,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

