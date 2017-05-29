Brokerages Anticipate TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TCP Capital Corp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. TCP Capital Corp also reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TCP Capital Corp will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TCP Capital Corp.

TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. TCP Capital Corp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 40.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCP Capital Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TCP Capital Corp in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank AG raised TCP Capital Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TCP Capital Corp in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Corbet bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in TCP Capital Corp by 49.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCP Capital Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCP Capital Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TCP Capital Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in TCP Capital Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $523,000. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) traded down 0.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 134,257 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. TCP Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. TCP Capital Corp’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

TCP Capital Corp Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. It invests in the debt of middle-market companies, as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds.

