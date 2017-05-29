Brokerages Anticipate Pilgrim's Pride Co. (PPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pilgrim's Pride Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.73. Pilgrim's Pride Co. posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim's Pride Co. will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pilgrim's Pride Co..

Get Pilgrim's Pride Co. alerts:

Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Pilgrim's Pride Co. had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Group raised Pilgrim's Pride Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Vertical Research raised Pilgrim's Pride Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim's Pride Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ PPC) traded up 1.29% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,760 shares. Pilgrim's Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Anticipate Pilgrim's Pride Co. (PPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/brokerages-anticipate-pilgrims-pride-co-ppc-will-post-earnings-of-0-77-per-share.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. by 662.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,173,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,936,000 after buying an additional 3,626,463 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. by 61.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,428,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,188,000 after buying an additional 3,585,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. by 663.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after buying an additional 1,478,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $17,266,000. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pilgrim's Pride Co.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a retail feed store. It is a producer and seller of chicken with operations in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. It is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pilgrim's Pride Co. (PPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.