Brokerages Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) traded up 1.53% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,988 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average is $86.19. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $96.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 514 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $44,291.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,031.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 155,610 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $13,597,201.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,317,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,109,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,572 shares of company stock worth $26,290,662. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $52,851,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 32.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,570,000 after buying an additional 245,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 110.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 373,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,404,000 after buying an additional 195,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,972,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

