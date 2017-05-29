Brokerages Anticipate Fidelity Southern Co. (LION) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Analysts expect Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. Fidelity Southern posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity Southern will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fidelity Southern.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Fidelity Southern had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity Southern in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.50 target price on shares of Fidelity Southern in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) traded down 1.49% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 111,239 shares. Fidelity Southern has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Fidelity Southern’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Fidelity Southern Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary bank, Fidelity Bank, which is a state chartered bank (the Bank). The Company provides an array of financial products and services for business and retail customers in the metropolitan Atlanta and Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida markets.

