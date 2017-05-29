Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Insider James M. Taylor, Jr. Buys 5,300 Shares

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) insider James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 5,300 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $99,481.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,552.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) traded down 0.91% on Monday, hitting $18.53. 1,658,123 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.54. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $29.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post $0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup Inc lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $195,000.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

