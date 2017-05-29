Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Earning Very Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) have been trending very positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brixmor Property Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.54 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 62 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) traded down 0.91% on Monday, reaching $18.53. 1,658,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59.

Get Brixmor Property Group Inc alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Earning Very Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/brixmor-property-group-brx-getting-very-positive-news-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director John Schreiber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $188,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 203,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,409.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $722,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.