Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for British Land Company PLC (BLND)

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. They presently have a GBX 675 ($8.78) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.89) price objective on shares of British Land Company PLC in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.02) target price on shares of British Land Company PLC in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.11) target price on shares of British Land Company PLC in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.50) target price on shares of British Land Company PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 707 ($9.20) target price on shares of British Land Company PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 669.47 ($8.71).

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) opened at 633.051025 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 6.52 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 653.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 619.82. British Land Company PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 499.96 and a 12 month high of GBX 773.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

In related news, insider Tim Score acquired 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 601 ($7.82) per share, for a total transaction of £18,023.99 ($23,447.37). Also, insider Nick Macpherson bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.30) per share, with a total value of £14,674 ($19,089.37). Insiders purchased a total of 14,514 shares of company stock valued at $9,045,973 in the last 90 days.

About British Land Company PLC

The British Land Company PLC is a real estate company. The Company owns, manages, develops and finances a portfolio of commercial properties focused on retail locations around the United Kingdom and London offices. It creates and operates places for people to work, shop and live in. Its segments are Offices and residential, Retail and leisure, Canada Water and Other/unallocated.

