British Columbia Investment Management Corp Has $18.673 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,604 shares during the period. British Columbia Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Cummins worth $18,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texan Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texan Capital Management now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the third quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Vetr lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.33 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $137.00 target price on Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.46.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chapman sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,066,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.03, for a total value of $604,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,459.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,840 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,048. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

