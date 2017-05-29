Very Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Impact Bristow Group (BRS) Stock Price

News headlines about Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) have trended very positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bristow Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.53 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 74 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) opened at 7.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. Bristow Group has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.67. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristow Group will post ($2.93) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Bristow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Bristow Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bristow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc is an industrial aviation services provider and helicopter service provider to the offshore energy industry. The Industrial Aviation Services segment’s operations are conducted primarily through four regions: Europe Caspian, Africa, Americas and Asia Pacific. The Europe Caspian region consists of all its operations and affiliates in Europe and Central Asia, including Norway, the United Kingdom and Turkmenistan.

