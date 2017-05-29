Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. Brinker International reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The business had revenue of $810.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) traded down 0.17% during trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. 1,178,814 shares of the stock were exchanged. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $136,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,404.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Roy Doyle sold 7,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $318,952.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,426.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $598,152. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 18.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.

