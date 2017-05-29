Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (BBRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, “Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. is an owner and operator of two distinct Italian restaurant brands, BRAVO! Cucina Italiana and BRIO Tuscan Grille. BRAVO! Cucina Italiana is a full-service, upscale Italian restaurant offering a menu of freshly prepared classic Italian food. BRAVO offers variety of pasta dishes, steaks, chicken, seafood and pizzas. It also offers seasonal specials, an extensive wine list, carry-out and catering. BRIO Tuscan Grille is an upscale Italian chophouse restaurant serving authentic northern Italian food in a Tuscan Villa atmosphere. The cuisine at BRIO includes steaks, chops, fresh seafood and made-to-order pastas. BRIO also offers creative seasonal specials, an extensive wine list, and carry-out and banquet facilities at select locations. It also operates one full-service upscale American-French bistro restaurant in Columbus, Ohio under the brand Bon Vie. Bravo Brio Restaurant Group is based in Columbus, Ohio. “

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:BBRG) traded down 1.09% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 30,892 shares. Bravo Brio Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. The company’s market capitalization is $68.97 million.

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:BBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.07 million. Bravo Brio Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Bravo Brio Restaurant Group will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBRG. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 183,400 shares during the period. Addison Clark Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group by 396.0% in the first quarter. Addison Clark Management L.L.C. now owns 786,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 627,710 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc is the owner and operator of approximately two Italian restaurant brands, including BRAVO! Cucina Italiana (BRAVO!) and BRIO Tuscan Grille (BRIO). The Company operates approximately 120 restaurants in over 30 states. Additionally, approximately one BRIO restaurant is operated under a franchise agreement.

