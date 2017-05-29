Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

Brandywine Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 188.2%.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.96 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/brandywine-realty-trust-bdn-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-16-updated.html.

In other news, EVP H Jeffrey Devuono sold 9,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $153,549.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through five segments: Pennsylvania Suburbs, Philadelphia Central Business District (CBD), Metropolitan Washington, DC, Austin, Texas, and Other. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment includes properties in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.