Brady Corp (BRC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of identification solutions and specialty coated materials. Their products consist stock and custom items as well as identification systems that are used to create a safer work environment for employees, improve production and operating efficiencies and increase the utilization of assets through tracking and inventory process controls. Major product categories include: industrial identification and data collection products; safety and facility identification products; and original equipment manufacturers components. “
Separately, Northcoast Research raised shares of Brady Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) traded up 2.62% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 258,726 shares. Brady Corp has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12.
Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $275.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.39 million. Brady Corp had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brady Corp will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Brady Corp’s payout ratio is currently 49.70%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brady Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,268,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brady Corp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brady Corp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,351,000 after buying an additional 89,207 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in Brady Corp by 638.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 61,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 53,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Brady Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.
Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.
