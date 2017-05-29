Brady Corp (BRC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of identification solutions and specialty coated materials. Their products consist stock and custom items as well as identification systems that are used to create a safer work environment for employees, improve production and operating efficiencies and increase the utilization of assets through tracking and inventory process controls. Major product categories include: industrial identification and data collection products; safety and facility identification products; and original equipment manufacturers components. “

Get Brady Corp alerts:

Separately, Northcoast Research raised shares of Brady Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) traded up 2.62% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 258,726 shares. Brady Corp has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $275.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.39 million. Brady Corp had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brady Corp will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Brady Corp’s payout ratio is currently 49.70%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/brady-corp-brc-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brady Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,268,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brady Corp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brady Corp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,351,000 after buying an additional 89,207 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in Brady Corp by 638.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 61,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 53,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Brady Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Brady Corp

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.