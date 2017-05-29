Bp Plc Buys Shares of 18,000 Celanese Co. (CE)

BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese Co. alerts:

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) traded down 0.23% on Monday, hitting $87.11. 532,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $93.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.43.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. Celanese had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post $7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.38%.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/bp-plc-takes-position-in-celanese-co-ce-updated.html.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen and Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.