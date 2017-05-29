Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Stake Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,927,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,289,091 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.58% of Boston Scientific worth $197,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,006,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after buying an additional 33,104 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 117,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 135,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.03.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Phalen sold 79,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $1,940,554.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David A. Pierce sold 25,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,550.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,665,090. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

