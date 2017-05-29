Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,331,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,093,000 after buying an additional 2,391,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,481,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,329,837,000 after buying an additional 1,907,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,076,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,409,000 after buying an additional 202,502 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 42,678,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $923,133,000 after buying an additional 921,287 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 41,575,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $899,562,000 after buying an additional 6,289,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen and Company increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $26.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.03.

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 28,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $754,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Phalen sold 79,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $1,940,554.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,434 shares of company stock worth $5,665,090. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

