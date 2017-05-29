BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “BorgWarner's earnings and revenues in first-quarter 2017 rose year over year and also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is poised to benefit from global expansion, capital deployment and restructuring of the Drivetrain segment. The company expects to generate higher new businesses over the next few years, with an organic compound annual growth of 5-7%. However, it has underperformed against the Zacks categorized Auto/Truck Original Equipment industry in the last six months. Also, the company has been negatively impacted by foreign currency translations which is expected to have a negitive impact of around $310 million in fiscal 2017. The pressure faced for price reductions by OEMs also remain a concern for the company.”

BWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) traded up 1.39% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 977,088 shares. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.64. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post $3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.81%.

In other news, insider Ronald T. Hundzinski sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $156,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,895,515.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Natixis Asset Management raised its stake in BorgWarner by 26.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Asset Management now owns 67,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 35.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BorgWarner by 18.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,140,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after buying an additional 178,487 shares during the period. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company’s segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains.

