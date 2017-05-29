Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, April 29th. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $50.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

BWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.54.

Get BorgWarner Inc. alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) opened at 40.99 on Friday. BorgWarner has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post $3.56 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/borgwarner-inc-bwa-earns-buy-rating-from-jefferies-group-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 109.81%.

In other news, insider Ronald T. Hundzinski sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $156,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,895,515.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3,228.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,090,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $547,056,000 after buying an additional 12,697,279 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,510,000. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 56.7% in the first quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,288,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,417,000 after buying an additional 1,190,369 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 3,039,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,868,000 after buying an additional 1,125,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 269.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,259,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,301,000 after buying an additional 918,008 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company’s segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains.

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.