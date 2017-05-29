Boise Cascade Co (BCC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, May 8th. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCC. Bank of America Corp restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $974.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.82 million. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Boise Cascade by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,351,000 after buying an additional 41,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 8.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

