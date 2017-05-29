BNP Paribas SA (BNP) Given a €77.00 Price Target at S&P Global

S&P Global set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Wednesday, May 3rd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a €69.00 ($77.53) target price on BNP Paribas SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.06 ($79.84) price objective on BNP Paribas SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup Inc set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on BNP Paribas SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on BNP Paribas SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on BNP Paribas SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.20 ($73.25).

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) traded down 0.26% during trading on Wednesday, hitting €66.39. 3,753,319 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €63.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €60.08. BNP Paribas SA has a 1-year low of €35.27 and a 1-year high of €68.40.

BNP Paribas SA Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in two divisions: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). The Retail Banking and Services division includes retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and abroad.

