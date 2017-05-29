BNP Paribas Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective from equities research analysts at BNP Paribas in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie set a €114.00 ($128.09) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Commerzbank Ag set a €144.00 ($161.80) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank AG set a €128.00 ($143.82) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €121.00 ($135.96) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €125.66 ($141.19).

