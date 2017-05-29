Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 186,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.21% of Agilent Technologies worth $35,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) traded up 0.35% during trading on Monday, reaching $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,237 shares. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post $2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cowen and Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $2,993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,841,960.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

