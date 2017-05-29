Lowe's Companies’ (LOW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They presently have a $89.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOW. Vetr downgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.11 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $94.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.63.

Shares of Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) traded down 0.52% during trading on Monday, hitting $80.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,571,571 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe's Companies has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $86.25.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $16.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Lowe's Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe's Companies will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In related news, COO Ricky D. Damron sold 17,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $1,405,777.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Niblock sold 447,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $36,238,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 479,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,873,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,357 shares of company stock worth $42,207,226. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 140.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the first quarter worth $8,775,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 101,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 919.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 198,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,299,000 after buying an additional 178,818 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

