BMO Capital Markets Increases Flowserve Corp (FLS) Price Target to $56.00

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Flowserve Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America Corp raised Flowserve Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised Flowserve Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve Corp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve Corp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.86.

Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) opened at 48.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Corp has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $863.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.56 million. Flowserve Corp had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post $1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Flowserve Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Flowserve Corp by 48.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve Corp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. RobecoSam USA Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve Corp by 4.1% in the third quarter. RobecoSam USA Inc. now owns 36,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Flowserve Corp by 14.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve Corp

Flowserve Corporation is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of flow control systems. The Company’s segments include Engineered Product Division, Industrial Product Division and Flow Control Division. Its geographic segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

