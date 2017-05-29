Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) PT Set at $24.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) has been given a $24.00 price target by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SFM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.16.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market Inc alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) opened at 23.96 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $17.38 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/bmo-capital-markets-analysts-give-sprouts-farmers-market-inc-sfm-a-24-00-price-target-updated-updated.html.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $689,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,716.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 10,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $231,089.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,865 shares of company stock worth $2,234,134. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers’ interest in health and wellness.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.