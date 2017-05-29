Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) PT Set at $65.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in a research note published on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OXY. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.19.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) opened at 61.00 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.12.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post $1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, insider Vicki A. Hollub purchased 15,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $940,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,496,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,242,098.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,765,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.8% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

