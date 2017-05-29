BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $21.35. BMC Stock Holdings shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 615,245 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. BMC Stock Holdings had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $757.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. BMC Stock Holdings’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BMC Stock Holdings from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays PLC set a $24.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

In other BMC Stock Holdings news, insider Peter Alexander sold 21,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $456,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gores Group, Llc sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $54,756,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,113,744 shares of company stock valued at $66,386,643. Insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $67,663,000. Century Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $2,815,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after buying an additional 36,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $19,193,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48.

BMC Stock Holdings Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc is a provider of building products and services in the United States residential construction market. The Company’s segments include Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, Western and Mountain West divisions. Its product offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods and an array of products, including millwork, doors, windows, structural components, floor and roof trusses and wall panels.

