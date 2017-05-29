Blucora (BCOR) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blucora earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 63 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blucora from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark Co. lifted their target price on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Blucora from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) opened at 21.20 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $911.15 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blucora will post $1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Michael Emans sold 69,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $1,425,729.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,152.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Miles Snyder sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 888,923 shares of company stock valued at $16,311,317 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blucora, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners and tax professionals. The Company operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Company’s Wealth Management segment consists of HD Vest, which provides financial advisors with an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory and insurance services to assist in making each financial advisor a financial service center for his/her clients The Company’s Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself (DDIY) tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners and tax professionals.

