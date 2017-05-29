Blackstone Group LP (BX) Insider John G. Finley Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $650,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,216.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday. Vetr lowered Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.51 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $40.00 target price on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,628,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,098,177,000 after buying an additional 1,848,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackstone Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,790,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,884,000 after buying an additional 1,859,744 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 18,754,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,990,000 after buying an additional 2,565,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Blackstone Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,972,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,275,000 after buying an additional 841,476 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 6,238,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,614,000 after buying an additional 1,569,210 shares during the period. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, non-investment grade credit, secondary private equity funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. It operates through four segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit.

