Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (MYI) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News articles about Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI) traded up 0.70% during trading on Monday, reaching $14.44. 83,008 shares of the company traded hands. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

About Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 80% of its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

