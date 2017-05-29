Blackline Inc (BL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Blackline Inc (NYSE:BL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BL. Vetr downgraded Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.14 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Blackline in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blackline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Blackline (NYSE:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Blackline news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $810,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Blackline by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blackline during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackline during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Blackline during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackline during the fourth quarter valued at $468,000.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides cloud-based software platform that is designed to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations. Its platform supports accounting processes, such as the financial close, account reconciliation, intercompany accounting and controls assurance.

