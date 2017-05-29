Black Box Co. (BBOX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Black Box Co. (NASDAQ:BBOX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Black Box had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $208.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) traded down 0.31% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.10. 186,818 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The firm’s market capitalization is $121.21 million. Black Box has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $17.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Black Box’s payout ratio is currently -13.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Black Box by 11.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 11,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Black Box during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Black Box by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Black Box by 41.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Black Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Box Corporation is a technology solutions provider. The Company is engaged in designing, building, managing and securing the information technology (IT) infrastructure. Offerings under the Company’s Products platform include IT infrastructure, specialty networking, multimedia and keyboard/video/mouse (KVM) switching.

