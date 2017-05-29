Bitauto Hldg (BITA) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.56

Media headlines about Bitauto Hldg (NYSE:BITA) have been trending very positive on Monday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bitauto Hldg earned a news sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Bitauto Hldg (NYSE:BITA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Bitauto Hldg had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BITA shares. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Bitauto Hldg in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitauto Hldg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Bitauto Hldg

Bitauto Holdings Limited is a provider of Internet content and marketing services for China’s automotive industry. The Company’s bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites provide consumers with information on new and used automobile pricing, and promotional information, specifications, reviews and consumer feedback.

