Bioline RX (BLRX) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.56

News stories about Bioline RX (NASDAQ:BLRX) have trended very positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bioline RX earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Bioline RX (NASDAQ:BLRX) traded down 0.235% on Monday, reaching $0.848. 333,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Bioline RX has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The firm’s market cap is $52.39 million.

Bioline RX (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bioline RX will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLRX shares. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Bioline RX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bioline RX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bioline RX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Bioline RX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

BioLine RX Ltd is an Israel-based company engaged in the development of therapeutics, from preclinical-stage development to advanced clinical trials, for a range of medical needs. Its clinical therapeutic candidates under development consist of BL-1020 that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve cognitive function in schizophrenia patients; BL-1040, which is under pivotal CE-Mark registration trial for the prevention of cardiac remodeling following an acute myocardial infarction; BL-5010, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials for non-surgical removal of skin lesions; BL-1021 that has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic pain or pain that results from damage to nerve fibers, and BL-7040, a synthetic oligonucleotide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

