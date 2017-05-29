Biocept Inc (BIOC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up from $1.60) on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) traded up 4.14% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 667,651 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company’s market cap is $40.17 million.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 764.73% and a negative net margin of 876.22%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Biocept will post $0.40 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOC. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biocept by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biocept by 210.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 697,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 473,250 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc is an early commercial-stage molecular oncology diagnostics company. The Company develops and commercializes circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (ctDNA), assays utilizing a standard blood sample, or liquid biopsy. The Company’s Target-Selector offering is based on an internally developed, microfluidics-based CTC capture and analysis platform, with enabling features that change how CTC testing can be used by clinicians by providing biomarker detection and monitoring requiring only a standard blood sample.

