Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have underperformed the Zacks categorized industry in the past three months. However, the company's strategic endeavors, recent uptrend in the gross margin and positive earnings surprise streak in the last five quarters, all indicate that stock might bounce back in the near term. In the reported quarter, the company not only reported robust earnings but also surpassed the guidance range provided previously. For fiscal 2017, adjusted earnings per share are projected in the band of $3.95–$4.10, representing year-over-year growth of 9–13%. While the company’s dismal top-line performance in the trailing three quarters has been a cause of worry, its furniture financing programs has been consistently gaining traction. However, the challenging retail landscape, aggressive promotional strategies and waning store traffic might weigh on the company’s performance.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIG. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Big Lots from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) opened at 49.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Big Lots will post $4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Bachmann sold 9,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $487,296.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $749,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,157.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,846 shares of company stock worth $1,947,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Big Lots by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Investors LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 1.0% in the first quarter. Quotient Investors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Big Lots by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Big Lots by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc is a non-traditional, discount retailer operating in the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated a total of 1,432 stores. The Company operates through the discount retailing segment. As of January 28, 2017, the Company’s stores are located at various states of the United States, such as Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Washington.

