BHP Billiton plc’s (BLT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.63) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BLT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,625 ($20.87) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.12) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie set a GBX 1,740 ($22.35) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.28) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($17.79) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,300.48 ($16.70).

Get BHP Billiton plc alerts:

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) traded down 0.3721% on Thursday, hitting GBX 1207.4392. BHP Billiton plc has a 1-year low of GBX 786.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,518.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 64.26 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,203.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,304.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/bhp-billiton-plcs-blt-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-deutsche-bank-ag-updated-updated.html.

BHP Billiton plc Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.