BHP Billiton plc (BBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBL. Jefferies Group LLC set a $37.00 price target on BHP Billiton plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Billiton plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get BHP Billiton plc alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of BHP Billiton plc during the third quarter worth $48,152,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Billiton plc by 101.1% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 268,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 135,125 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Billiton plc during the third quarter worth $487,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BHP Billiton plc during the fourth quarter worth $21,734,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Billiton plc during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) opened at 30.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.20. BHP Billiton plc has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $37.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BHP Billiton plc (BBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/bhp-billiton-plc-bbl-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

About BHP Billiton plc

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.