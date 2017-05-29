Bharat Mahajan Acquires 189,000 Shares of Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs Inc (AVE) Stock

Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs Inc (CVE:AVE) insider Bharat Mahajan acquired 189,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$100,170.00.

Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs (CVE:AVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million.

About Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the transportation of products, materials, and equipment required for the exploration, development and production of petroleum resources, including rig moving, heavy haul and hot shot services, and the rental of equipment associated with oilfields operations.

