BG Staffing Inc (BGSF) Upgraded to “A” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BG Staffing Inc (NASDAQ:BGSF) from a c rating to an a rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, May 5th.

BG Staffing (NASDAQ:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.66 million.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc (BG Staffing) is a provider of temporary staffing services. The Company provides temporary workers to a range of customers that are seeking to match their workforce requirements to their business needs. Its customers operate across a diverse set of industries. The Company’s operations are organized into three segments: Commercial, Multifamily and Professional.

