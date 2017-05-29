Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) have trended positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Berkshire Hills Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the savings and loans company an impact score of 66 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHLB. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) traded down 0.81% during trading on Monday, reaching $36.75. 206,481 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.60. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $38.65.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.90 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 16.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc (Berkshire) is a holding company for Berkshire Bank (the Bank) and Berkshire Insurance Group. Berkshire offers a range of deposit, lending, insurance and wealth management products to retail, commercial, not-for-profit and municipal customers in its market areas. Berkshire product offerings also include retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management and commercial interest rate swaps.

