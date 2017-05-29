Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (BKG) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. They currently have a GBX 3,571 ($45.87) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BKG. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC from GBX 2,790 ($35.84) to GBX 3,175 ($40.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 3,150 ($40.46) price target for the company. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,844 ($49.38) price target on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,481 ($44.71) price target on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,357.75 ($43.13).

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) traded down 1.7894% on Thursday, hitting GBX 3318.2502. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,015.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,421.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 4.57 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,284.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,949.88.

In other news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($39.95), for a total transaction of £31,100,000 ($39,948,619.14).

About Berkeley Group Holdings PLC

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in residential-led, mixed-use property development. Its segments include Residential-led mixed-use development and Other activities. Its brands include Berkeley, which creates medium to large-scale developments in towns, cities and the countryside, encompassing executive homes, mixed use schemes, riverside apartments, refurbished historic buildings and urban loft spaces; St George, which is involved in mixed use sustainable regeneration in London; St James, which handles projects that embrace private residential development, commercial property, recreational and community facilities; St Edward, which offers residentially led developments, and St William.

