Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Position Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $2,489,000. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,691,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,910,000 after buying an additional 702,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,089,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,196,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) opened at 48.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.31. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $52.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $870.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.74 million. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. It also distributes complementary building products for residential and non-residential building exteriors. Its product portfolio includes residential roofing products, non-residential roofing products and complementary building products.

