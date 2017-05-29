Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Continues to Hold Stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA held its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,897 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 53.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 22.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 75.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox Inc alerts:

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Continues to Hold Stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/beach-investment-counsel-inc-pa-continues-to-hold-position-in-twenty-first-century-fox-inc-foxa-updated.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXA. FBR & Co cut their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twenty-First Century Fox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.35.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.