BB&T Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX)

BB&T Securities LLC cut its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Amdocs Limited were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 330,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,161,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited by 7.1% in the third quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 38,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited by 197.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) traded up 0.17% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.35. 448,236 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $966 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.58 million. Amdocs Limited had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post $3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amdocs Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Amdocs Limited in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amdocs Limited from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Amdocs Limited in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs Limited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Amdocs Limited Company Profile

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

