JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BBA Aviation plc (BBA)

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a GBX 347 ($4.51) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.23) price objective on shares of BBA Aviation plc in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of BBA Aviation plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.29) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of BBA Aviation plc from GBX 295 ($3.84) to GBX 340 ($4.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.42) price objective on shares of BBA Aviation plc in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 303 ($3.94).

Shares of BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) opened at 319.3931 on Monday. BBA Aviation plc has a 1-year low of GBX 196.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 319.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 308.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 290.66. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.28 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of €0.09 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce sold 650,000 shares of BBA Aviation plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.03), for a total transaction of £2,015,000 ($2,621,308.70).

BBA Aviation plc Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc is a provider of global aviation support and aftermarket services primarily focused on servicing the Business and General Aviation (B&GA) market. The Company operates through two divisions: Flight Support and Aftermarket Services. The Flight Support businesses include Signature Flight Support, which is a fixed base operation (FBO) network for B&GA covering destinations in North America, Europe, Caribbean, Africa and Asia.

