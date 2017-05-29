BBA Aviation plc (BBA) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, May 8th. They presently have a GBX 347 ($4.46) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBA. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.17) price objective on shares of BBA Aviation plc in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of BBA Aviation plc from GBX 295 ($3.79) to GBX 340 ($4.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.37) price target on shares of BBA Aviation plc in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered shares of BBA Aviation plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.24) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 303 ($3.89).

Shares of BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) traded up 0.9174% on Monday, hitting GBX 319.3931. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 308.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 290.66. BBA Aviation plc has a 52 week low of GBX 196.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 319.90. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.28 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a €0.09 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.42%.

In other news, insider Simon Pryce sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.98), for a total transaction of £2,015,000 ($2,588,310.85).

About BBA Aviation plc

BBA Aviation plc is a provider of global aviation support and aftermarket services primarily focused on servicing the Business and General Aviation (B&GA) market. The Company operates through two divisions: Flight Support and Aftermarket Services. The Flight Support businesses include Signature Flight Support, which is a fixed base operation (FBO) network for B&GA covering destinations in North America, Europe, Caribbean, Africa and Asia.

