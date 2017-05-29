Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research report on Thursday. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton acquired 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.01 per share, with a total value of C$508,517.50. Also, insider Mark Francis Hill acquired 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$232,354.74.

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) remained flat at $22.07 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,516 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

About Barrick Gold Corp

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

